Laurentian Bank of Canada Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.51.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.80.

TSE LB opened at C$38.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.35. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$30.55 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$249.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.