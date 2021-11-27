LCM Capital Management Inc Invests $283,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 1,615,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

