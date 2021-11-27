LCM Capital Management Inc Sells 1,928 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LCM Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 9.9% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $8.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,595,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,105,191. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.32 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

