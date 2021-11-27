LCM Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LCM Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $161.14. 3,402,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,486. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.