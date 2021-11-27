Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. Legrand has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

