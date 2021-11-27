Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.18 and the lowest is $4.10. Lennar posted earnings of $2.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $14.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $213,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 51.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Lennar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.04. 1,158,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,835. Lennar has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $114.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.