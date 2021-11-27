Li Auto (LI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Li Auto has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Li Auto by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Li Auto by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.