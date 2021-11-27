Li Auto (LI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Li Auto has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07.

LI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Li Auto by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 74,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

