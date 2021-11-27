LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LIAN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get LianBio alerts:

LIAN opened at $16.00 on Friday. LianBio has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.