Liberum Capital Raises Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to £128

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from £105 ($137.18) to £128 ($167.23) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 9,995 ($130.59).

Shares of FERG opened at £114.85 ($150.05) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of £121.85 ($159.20). The company has a market capitalization of £25.45 billion and a PE ratio of 22.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

