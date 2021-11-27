Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LILM. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34. Lilium has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

