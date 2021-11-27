Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

LLNW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 622,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,501. The company has a market capitalization of $388.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 65.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

