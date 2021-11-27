Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Limoneira by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Limoneira by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $274.82 million, a PE ratio of -40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -78.95%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.