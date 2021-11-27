Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Holdings Decreased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.56% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

LIND opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

