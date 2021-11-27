LINKA Market Cap Tops $1.12 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $2,039.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

