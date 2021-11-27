Liquity (LQTY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $384,648.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $125.90 million and $384,648.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $9.72 or 0.00017810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00104536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.82 or 0.07524655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,658.81 or 1.00123266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,948,658 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

