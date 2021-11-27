Litecoin Price Hits $197.43 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $13.64 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $197.43 or 0.00358200 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,065,220 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

