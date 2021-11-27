Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post $6.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.13 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $22.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.00.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 317.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lithia Motors by 65.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 80.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.97. 391,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,205. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $268.08 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

