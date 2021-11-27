LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.10.

LiveRamp stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LiveRamp by 52.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LiveRamp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in LiveRamp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

