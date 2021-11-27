Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 252 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

