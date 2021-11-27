Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 346 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,921 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after buying an additional 48,735 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,805 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

