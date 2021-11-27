Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $342.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

