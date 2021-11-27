Loopring (LRC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.91 Billion

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00005418 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00235571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,273,642 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

