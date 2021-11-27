Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Glaukos by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Glaukos by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,130,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Glaukos by 105,258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NYSE GKOS opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.