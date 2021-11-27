Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,764 shares of company stock worth $675,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

