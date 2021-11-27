Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

