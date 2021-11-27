Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Forward Air by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 677,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,108 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.19. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $70.93 and a one year high of $109.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

