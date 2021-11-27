Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $64.71 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

