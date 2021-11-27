Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $456.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $434.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

