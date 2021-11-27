Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $65,944,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $17.63 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

