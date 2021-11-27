Lundin Gold’s (LUG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.71.

LUG opened at C$10.08 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.11 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.07.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

