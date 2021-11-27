Lundin Mining Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUN. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.61.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

