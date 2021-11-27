Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter.
Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.
In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
