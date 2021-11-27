Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

