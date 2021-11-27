Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CFO Sells $76,272.54 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

M opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,865,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 33.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 498,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 124,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $3,282,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

