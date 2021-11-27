Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Increased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.52. 662,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,121. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

