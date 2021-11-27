Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $104.55

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.55 and traded as high as C$113.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$113.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$109.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.