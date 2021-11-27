Maj Invest Holding A S Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,851.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,673.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

