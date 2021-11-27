Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 761,506 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 761,506 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 3.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.89% of Tractor Supply worth $205,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Amundi bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

TSCO stock opened at $228.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.40 and a 200 day moving average of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $232.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.