Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $18.11 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,495 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $2,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of INVH opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

