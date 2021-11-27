Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $19.14 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,764,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $197.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.99.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,437 shares of company stock worth $20,058,867 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.59.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

