Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Switch by 132,166.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

SWCH opened at $26.81 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,839,055 shares of company stock valued at $46,993,259. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

