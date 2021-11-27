Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $533.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.81 and its 200-day moving average is $430.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.77 and a 1-year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

