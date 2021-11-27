Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $353.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.43 and its 200 day moving average is $366.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

