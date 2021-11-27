Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Director Charles E. Bunch Buys 1,000 Shares

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MPC opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

