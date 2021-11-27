Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 41,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 58.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1067 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.