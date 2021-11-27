Marlin Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.12 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $81.12 million and approximately $163.84 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00065103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00079259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00106221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.88 or 0.07470114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,906.27 or 0.99870585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

