Marshall Wace LLP Has $678,000 Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Perdoceo Education worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after buying an additional 290,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,299,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,031,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 365,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,155,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,722,000 after purchasing an additional 62,724 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $717.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

