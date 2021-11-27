Marshall Wace LLP Invests $696,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $693,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after buying an additional 29,567 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 375.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Regency Centers by 92,237.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.05%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

