Marshall Wace LLP Invests $715,000 in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ASAI stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0432 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

